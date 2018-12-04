RACINE — The Racine City Council rejected a proposed settlement on Tuesday over the killing of a family dog during the execution of a "no-knock" warrant in 2016.
Representatives for the city and counsel for the Harmon family reached a settlement on Nov. 28 that, had it been approved by council, would have been referred to the judge for dismissal of the case.
City Attorney Scott Letteney discussed the proposed settlement with the Finance and Personnel committee in closed session last week and then with the Executive Committee in closed session on Tuesday before the council meeting.
The Executive Committee meeting went from 5:30 p.m. through the scheduled 6 p.m. Committee of the Whole meeting and let out just after 7 p.m., causing the City Council meeting to start late.
Council President Jason Meekma of the 14th District made the motion to deny the settlement which was approved by all aldermen except Alderman Terry McCarthy of the 9th District. Alderman Tracey Larrin of the 4th District and Alderman Jim Morgenroth of the 13th were not present.
Neither Meekma nor Letteney would say whether the council objected to the terms of the settlement or to settling at all.
Letteney did not disclose what the terms of the proposed settlement were nor whether the city would attempt to renegotiate. The trial for the case is scheduled for Feb. 11.
The background
In December 2016, the Racine Police Department, along with the Racine County Gang Unit and the FBI, executed a “no-knock” search warrant at the home of Sara and Joseph Harmon at about 5 a.m.
Law enforcement was acting on a tip on a shots-fired incident and took the Harmons’ son in for questioning.
The Harmon’s 2-year-old dog, Sugar, an English bulldog, was reportedly scared by the police breaking down the door and retreated to Sara’s room. There Sugar was shot as many as five times. The dog was taken from the scene, but a bloody mess was left on Sara’s bed and walls.
Police reportedly told the family that it is protocol to kill the dog during the execution of a search warrant, and that was all of the information the family was reportedly given.
The search did not uncover any illegal activity and no arrests were made.
The Harmons sued the City of Racine and four Racine police officers in federal court, claiming their rights to be free from unreasonable seizures and excessive force were violated when their dog was killed during the execution of the warrant.
According to police records, Sugar was the 13th dog shot from 2012 through 2016 while a search warrant was being executed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.