City Council approves $270K settlement, no details provided

The original agreement, signed in 2016, stated that out of the nine commissioners, two would be chosen by the Village of Mount Pleasant and six Racine citizens and one alderman would be appointed by the mayor. The Commission would select its own chair and the Public Works Commissioner would be automatically appointed as the commission’s secretary.

In the modified agreement, the mayor appoints five citizens and two aldermen for the commission and appoints the commission’s chair. The commission would select the rest of its officers which would not include the DPW Commissioner, though the public works department would staff the commission.

Alderman Henry Perez asked why the changes were being made. Mayor Cory Mason said that since the Transit Commission will work with city assets, he wanted more aldermen on the commission and he wanted one of them to be the commission chair, in order to, “maintain control of (the city’s) resources and assets.”

The changes were approved 12-3. Aldermen Jeff Peterson, Carrie Glenn and Henry Perez voted in opposition and Aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Edwin Santiago, Jen Levie, Maurice Horton, Marcus West, Trevor Jung, Mary Land, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted in support.

CDBG funds for Racine Health Center and more