Christmas Eve argument ends in gunshot, Racine Police say; no injuries
RACINE — Officers are investigating a shots-fired incident that took place on Christmas Eve, according to Racine Police Lt. Adam Malacara.

A witness heard an argument followed by a gunshot just after 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Indiana Street, Malacara said Thursday morning.

“A scene was located” and the investigation is ongoing, but no one is in custody and there are currently no suspects, Malacara said. Police are not aware of any injuries and do not know if any property was damaged in the shooting.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

