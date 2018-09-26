RACINE — Two women face charges for a string of retail thefts spanning three Midwestern states.
Maria J. Espinoza-Carvajal, 29, and Allison Valentina Fernandez-Villegas, are both citizens of Chile but reside in California, according to police. Police said that they had flown to Minnesota, where they began stealing from retail stores and then moved on to Wisconsin and Illinois.
Combined, Espinoza-Carvajal and Fernandez-Villegas allegedly stole more than $500 worth of items from the Victoria’s Secret, 5660 Durand Ave., inside Regency Mall on Aug. 18.
According to the criminal complaint, the two women were arrested on Aug. 19 by the Vernon Hills Police Department in Illinois and were found to have taken several items from Racine’s Victoria’s Secret without paying for them.
The Chicago Tribune reported that Espinoza-Carvajal and Fernandez-Villegas were arrested because they allegedly provided fake names and fake IDs to police after getting into a traffic accident.
Victoria’s Secret reported that $526.50 worth of clothing was stolen by the women, according to police. The women allegedly removed clothing sensors from clothing they had taken into changing rooms, allowing them to leave the store without setting off the alarms.
In Wisconsin, both women face charges of felony retail theft between $500 and $5,000.
They each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Espinoza-Carvajal’s hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and Fernandez-Villegas’s is set for 1:30 p.m.
