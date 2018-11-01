RACINE — A 29-year-old man has been charged for drug-related crimes after nearly 400 grams of THC and more than 10 grams of cocaine were found in his house. A child who had spent the weekend at the man’s house also tested positive for THC two months ago.
Scott Allen Sauceda, of the 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, physical abuse of a child and three counts of neglecting a child under 6 years of age, all of which are felonies. He also faces one charge of misdemeanor neglecting a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
In September, officers reported that two children who had spent the weekend at Sauceda’s home were taken to the hospital. One of the children had bruises on his butt, allegedly because Sauceda had beaten the child as punishment for peeing their pants.
The child was also acting “uncharacteristically lethargic,” according to the complaint. A blood test was taken, and the child’s blood tested positive for carboxy acid THC.
Then, on Halloween, Racine Police Department officers executed a search warrant on Sauceda’s home on the 700 block of Kewaunee Street and recovered a large amount of drugs.
Police reported finding the following in the home:
- 393.6 grams of THC
- 10.6 grams of cocaine
- Plastic containers suspected to have been used to sell and package drugs
- Digital scale with a flake of marijuana still on it
- Two $20 bills that had been reportedly used to snort cocaine
- Six vape cartridges
- 23 marijuana cigars
- A marijuana grinder
When police entered the home, they reported that Sauceda was there, along with an adult woman and two children, one of whom was only two weeks old. These children were not the same kids who had been taken to the hospital in September.
Police said that, when they entered the home, drugs were within arm’s reach of the children.
In a police interview, Sauceda allegedly admitted to consuming marijuana as many as 15 times a day, and also to using cocaine frequently.
“Sauceda stated that he cannot stop using marijuana,” police said.
He also allegedly admitted that he gets all of his drugs — both for resale and personal use — from the same source.
Court records show that Sauceda was fined for but never criminally charged with marijuana possession in 2015. He paid a $263.50 ticket and had to forfeit his marijuana, but didn’t face criminal charges.
Sauceda has never been convicted of a felony, according to Wisconsin court records, although a case filed on Halloween of 2017 included charges for felony domestic abuse and felony criminal damage to property. That case remains open.
He has prior misdemeanor convictions for violating a restraining order (2011), disorderly conduct (2011, 2012 and 2015), and bail jumping (2012).
The new charges were filed on Thursday.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
