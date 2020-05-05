You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Child struck in Westgate Mall parking lot in hit-and-run, police say
0 comments

Child struck in Westgate Mall parking lot in hit-and-run, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Police and paramedics responded Tuesday evening to a report of a hit-and-run involving a child pedestrian in the Westgate Mall parking lot area near Main Moon 2, 4915 Washington Ave., according to Racine Police. 

The call came in just before 6 p.m., police confirmed. A 5-year-old child was reportedly struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The child ended up not being transported to the hospital, police said. 

Police were continuing to investigate the crash as of Tuesday night. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times. To stay informed about what is going on in Racine County, subscribe at journaltimes.com/subscribenow. It's only about 10 cents per day for a digital subscription.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News