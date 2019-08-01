{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man was taken into custody Monday after the Racine County Sheriff's Office reportedly discovered child pornography on his computer. 

On Monday, Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau and Internet Crimes Against Children Division members served a search warrant in the City of Burlington for possession of child pornography, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

Child pornography was reportedly found on a computer inside the apartment of 38-year-old Jesse J. Kruzinski. A forensic examination of Kruzinski’s computer confirmed that he searched for child pornography. Kruzinski had utilized a shared Wi-Fi connection to download the pornography. 

The Sheriff’s Office took Kruzinski into custody at his residence on Tuesday. He was taken to the Racine County Jail where he refused to answer questions, but said that he was “not a pedophile.”

Numerous counts of possession of child pornography have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. Kruzinski was also in custody on a probation/parole hold through the Department of Corrections.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the those with an internet connection to secure their Wi-Fi connection with a password and not share that password with others.

“As we have seen in this case, pedophiles go to great lengths to hide their twisted and perverted internet searches. The Racine Sheriff’s Office will remain committed to staying three steps ahead of these pedophiles,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “We must remember that every time an image of child pornography is shared and viewed, that particular child is victimized again and again and again. Innocent children are abused around the globe each day because of the demand that pedophiles fuel.”

