Child nearly falls out of fourth story window, Burlington parents charged with neglect

BURLINGTON — A Burlington pair are facing charges for child neglect after a young child was spotted yelling and pushing on a screen in an apartment building four stories up.
Desmen H Pete, 21, and co-defendant Taylor J Holbek, 19, of the 400 block of North Pine Street, are also facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Oct. 1 at approximately 2:42 a.m. a Burlington police officer was dispatched to the area of Gabby's Palace Bar and Restaurant for a report of a female possibly screaming for help from an apartment.
Upon arrival, the officer noticed a small child pushing on a window's screen and yelling "daddy help me." As the child was pushing on the screen it was bending and nearing the point of breaking.
After finding the correct apartment, the officer knocked multiple times to wake up the tenants to no avail.
Upon attempting to open door, the officer smelled the overwhelming odor of burnt marijuana.
After receiving no answer to unlock the door, another officer forcefully opened the door and seconds later Pete walked over from another room wrapped in a blanket. The officers directed Pete to find the child and they safely secured him from the window.
Moments later the officers noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view within the living room including a multi-colored glass pipe and a grinder, both accessible to anyone inside including the young child.
After Pete sat down on the couch in the living room, the mother of the child, Holbek, appeared from within the apartment.
When asked about other paraphernalia or drugs, Pete said there were two bongs in the kitchen. When prodded about why he keeps paraphernalia around the house, Pete said "I smoke, man."
The only object preventing the child from falling through the window was a piece of cardboard.
Pete's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 18 and Holbek's is scheduled for Dec. 17.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Damarthanetz D Patterson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damarthanetz D Patterson, 1300 block of Orange Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor theft (false representation less than $2,500), felony theft (false representation between $2,500 and $5,000).
Desmen H Pete
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Desmen H Pete, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.
William J Pompey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William J Pompey, 1600 block of Oregon Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jaylin I Revera
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jaylin I Revera, 2100 block of Lawn Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Deavon J Turner
Deavon J Turner, 1700 block of Maple Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Marquis Washington
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marquis Washington, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy Cregg Washington
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy Cregg Washington, 4800 block of Lindermann Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Jason N Frederick
Jason N Frederick, Mukwonago, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary L Booker
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gary L Booker, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Chandra N Carlson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Chandra N Carlson, 3400 block of 47th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Paris L Davis
Paris L Davis, 1200 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Amy C Embry
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amy C Embry, 700 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Nicolas N Garcia
Nicolas N Garcia, 1700 block of Villa Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Robert L Griffin
Robert L Griffin, 1100 block of Albert Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Taylor J Holbek
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Taylor J Holbek, 400 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Addie M Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Addie M Jones, 800 block of 10th Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Jose G Lopez Diaz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jose G Lopez Diaz, Burbank, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.