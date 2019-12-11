Child nearly falls out of fourth story window, Burlington parents charged with neglect
BURLINGTON — A Burlington pair are facing charges for child neglect after a young child was spotted yelling and pushing on a screen in an apartment building four stories up.

Desmen H Pete, 21, and co-defendant Taylor J Holbek, 19, of the 400 block of North Pine Street, are also facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Oct. 1 at approximately 2:42 a.m. a Burlington police officer was dispatched to the area of Gabby's Palace Bar and Restaurant for a report of a female possibly screaming for help from an apartment.

Upon arrival, the officer noticed a small child pushing on a window's screen and yelling "daddy help me." As the child was pushing on the screen it was bending and nearing the point of breaking. 

After finding the correct apartment, the officer knocked multiple times to wake up the tenants to no avail. 

Upon attempting to open door, the officer smelled the overwhelming odor of burnt marijuana.

After receiving no answer to unlock the door, another officer forcefully opened the door and seconds later Pete walked over from another room wrapped in a blanket. The officers directed Pete to find the child and they safely secured him from the window.

Moments later the officers noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view within the living room including a multi-colored glass pipe and a grinder, both accessible to anyone inside including the young child.

After Pete sat down on the couch in the living room, the mother of the child, Holbek, appeared from within the apartment.

When asked about other paraphernalia or drugs, Pete said there were two bongs in the kitchen. When prodded about why he keeps paraphernalia around the house, Pete said "I smoke, man." 

The only object preventing the child from falling through the window was a piece of cardboard.

Pete's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 18 and Holbek's is scheduled for Dec. 17. 

