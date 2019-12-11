Child nearly falls out of fourth story window, Burlington parents charged with neglect

BURLINGTON — A Burlington pair are facing charges for child neglect after a young child was spotted yelling and pushing on a screen in an apartment building four stories up.

Desmen H Pete, 21, and co-defendant Taylor J Holbek, 19, of the 400 block of North Pine Street, are also facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Oct. 1 at approximately 2:42 a.m. a Burlington police officer was dispatched to the area of Gabby's Palace Bar and Restaurant for a report of a female possibly screaming for help from an apartment.

Upon arrival, the officer noticed a small child pushing on a window's screen and yelling "daddy help me." As the child was pushing on the screen it was bending and nearing the point of breaking.

After finding the correct apartment, the officer knocked multiple times to wake up the tenants to no avail.

Upon attempting to open door, the officer smelled the overwhelming odor of burnt marijuana.