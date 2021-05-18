UPDATED: Alcohol appears to have been a factor in car vs. stroller crash | Four people injured

RACINE — A 48-year-old man was arrested on alcohol-related charges, police said, after the car he was driving allegedly struck a stroller carrying a 1-year-old child near the intersection of Erie Street and Three Mile Road at about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Racine Police Department, a total of four pedestrians (including the one in the stroller, a 2-year-old and two adults) were injured.

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

Witness Eric McLaren said that the car, a Pontiac Bonneville, was northbound on Erie Street when it inexplicably swerved, drove over a curb and hit a stroller with a child in it in the parking lot of the strip mall that includes a Piggly Wiggly, Hometown Pharmacy, Dollar Tree and Main Moon Chinese Restaurant.

The woman pushing the stroller, who was carrying another young child, was taken to the hospital in a second ambulance, McLaren told The Journal Times.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The child who was in the stroller was later airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to the Racine Police Department.

After colliding with the stroller, the Bonneville then struck the strip mall’s sign and came to rest, sustaining heavy front-end damage.