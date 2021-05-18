UPDATED: Alcohol appears to have been a factor in car vs. stroller crash | Four people injured

RACINE — A 48-year-old man was arrested on alcohol-related charges, police said, after the car he was driving allegedly struck a stroller carrying a 1-year-old child near the intersection of Erie Street and Three Mile Road at about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Racine Police Department, a total of four pedestrians (including the one in the stroller, a 2-year-old and two adults) were injured.
Witness Eric McLaren said that the car, a Pontiac Bonneville, was northbound on Erie Street when it inexplicably swerved, drove over a curb and hit a stroller with a child in it in the parking lot of the strip mall that includes a Piggly Wiggly, Hometown Pharmacy, Dollar Tree and Main Moon Chinese Restaurant.
The woman pushing the stroller, who was carrying another young child, was taken to the hospital in a second ambulance, McLaren told The Journal Times.
The child who was in the stroller was later airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to the Racine Police Department.
After colliding with the stroller, the Bonneville then struck the strip mall’s sign and came to rest, sustaining heavy front-end damage.
McLaren said that minutes later, the father of the children arrived, getting out of his car and yelling “My babies! Where are my babies?”
The man identified as the one who had been driving the Bonneville was seen undergoing field sobriety tests before apparently being arrested.
The stroller, left behind in the parking lot, was missing several pieces after the crash.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the investigation was ongoing.