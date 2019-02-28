RACINE — Police say they have received three reports this week of a man attempting to lure students to his vehicle.
According to police, witnesses in all three cases gave a similar description of the suspect and his vehicle. The man is described as black male, 25 to 35 years of age, average to thin build, medium to a light complexion with short hair and a full beard. The suspect vehicle is described as an older, beat-up, black, four-door sedan with some rust. The rear license plate may be hanging loose or crooked. The vehicle also may appear gray due to dirt or road salt.
The first incident was reported on Tuesday morning when a student was walking through the parking lot of the former Pick ‘n Save near Rapids Drive and Mount Pleasant Street, just across Rapids Drive from Horlick High School. The suspect reportedly waved the student over to his vehicle and she ran away to her school.
The suspect then approached another student a short time later who was walking to school in the 1300 block of Albert Street. When the student got on her cell phone, the suspect drove away.
A third incident was reported on Wednesday morning, when the suspect approached a student in the area of 12th Street and Harbridge Avenue and asked to drive her to school. When the student met up with other students, the suspect drove out of the area.
Anyone who has seen this vehicle or may know the suspect is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.
Police also recommend that parents talk to their children and educate them on the dangers of talking to strangers.
