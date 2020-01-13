Child allegedly intervenes in battery incident to give woman pepper spray


RACINE — A 29-year-old Racine man is facing several charges after allegedly battering two women and trying to force one victim’s head into a pot of boiling water.

Joseph L. Boyd, of the 900 block of Grand Avenue, is charged with disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery and obstructing an office.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sunday, police responded to the 900 block of Grand Avenue after witnesses ran from a residence and flagged down an officer, telling him people were fighting inside. Officers also received a 911 call regarding the incident, reporting that a man was biting a woman and that pepper spray had been used.

One officer could hear screaming, banging and shouting before entering the residence. When he went inside, he saw that the victim was soaking wet and Boyd was washing his face in the kitchen sink after apparently being sprayed with pepper spray.

Boyd initially provided a false name to police and when officers learned his real name, they discovered that there were several warrants for his arrest.

According to one of the victims, she was cooking as Boyd slept on the couch. She woke him, asking if he needed anything and he became angry, got up and began pushing and hitting another woman.

He then tried to put her head into a pot of boiling water on the stove. When the other woman tried to intervene, Boyd hit her and began choking her.

A child then intervened and gave pepper spray to one of the women, who sprayed Boyd with it.

In Racine in 2018, Boyd was convicted of two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments as a repeat offender.

He was convicted of resisting and obstructing in Racine in 2015.

A $750 cash bond was set for Boyd during a Monday court appearance. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims.

A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Joseph Boyd

Boyd
