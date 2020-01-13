Child allegedly intervenes in battery incident to give woman pepper spray

RACINE — A 29-year-old Racine man is facing several charges after allegedly battering two women and trying to force one victim’s head into a pot of boiling water.
Joseph L. Boyd, of the 900 block of Grand Avenue, is charged with disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery and obstructing an office.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sunday, police responded to the 900 block of Grand Avenue after witnesses ran from a residence and flagged down an officer, telling him people were fighting inside. Officers also received a 911 call regarding the incident, reporting that a man was biting a woman and that pepper spray had been used.
One officer could hear screaming, banging and shouting before entering the residence. When he went inside, he saw that the victim was soaking wet and Boyd was washing his face in the kitchen sink after apparently being sprayed with pepper spray.
Boyd initially provided a false name to police and when officers learned his real name, they discovered that there were several warrants for his arrest.
According to one of the victims, she was cooking as Boyd slept on the couch. She woke him, asking if he needed anything and he became angry, got up and began pushing and hitting another woman.
He then tried to put her head into a pot of boiling water on the stove. When the other woman tried to intervene, Boyd hit her and began choking her.
A child then intervened and gave pepper spray to one of the women, who sprayed Boyd with it.
In Racine in 2018, Boyd was convicted of two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments as a repeat offender.
He was convicted of resisting and obstructing in Racine in 2015.
A $750 cash bond was set for Boyd during a Monday court appearance. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joseph L Boyd
Jaun Fuentes
Jaun Fuentes, 1500 block of Villa St., Racine, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping, stalking, domestic abuse assessments.
Austin M Goodman
Austin M Goodman, 1300 block of Orchard St., Racine, substantial battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Robert E Gunn
Robert E Gunn, Waukegan, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, repeater.
Kenneth M Robinson Jr.
Kenneth M Robinson Jr., 200 block of Half N Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor or bail jumping, hit and run.
Amy K Calderon
Amy K Calderon, 800 block of Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, possession of a controlled substance.
Stephanie E Correa
Stephanie E Correa, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Rene A Deltoro Jr.
Rene A Deltoro Jr., 1500 block of Willmor St., Racine, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Romeo J Gardner
Romeo J Gardner, 1700 block of Howe St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Everett Anthony Johnson
Everett Anthony Johnson, Fox Lake, Wisc., operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Aahlanzoe S Jones
Aahlanzoe S Jones, South Milwaukee, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan F Salinas Sr.
Juan F Salinas Sr., 4800 block of St Regis Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.