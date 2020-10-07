 Skip to main content
Chicago woman allegedly had six different drugs in her car
Chicago woman allegedly had six different drugs in her car

RACINE — A Chicago woman allegedly had six different drugs found in her car during a traffic stop on Monday.

Jeanette P. Frank, 27, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver schedule I controlled substances between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver heroin less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver LSD less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin less than or equal to 100 grams and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams.

She was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. 

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:53 a.m. on Monday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle going over the speed limit on I-94. When speaking to the driver, Frank, she said that she was traveling to South Dakota and that there was marijuana in the car.

Jeanette Frank

Frank

A search of the car was conducted and the officer found:

  • Two packages of cannabis gummies, a package of cannabis cookies, a pre-rolled cigarette with marijuana in it and a silver package of seven green pills shaped like "Baby Yoda" in the center console. The pills were MDMA and weighed 3.6 grams.
  • A small baggie with LSD weighing 0.6 grams, several baggies of cocaine weighing 2.9 grams, several baggies of methamphetamine weighing 0.9 grams and a small spoon and green pipe were found in a purse.
  • A baggie with marijuana and cannabis gummies, a baggie with two MDMA pills weighing 0.9 grams, a baggie containing heroin weighing 0.6 grams and a baggie containing psilocin weighing 0.8 grams were found inside a suitcase in the trunk. 

The total weight of the marijuana was 167.6 grams. Frank admitted to owning the marijuana, but denied owning any of the other drugs. She claimed a friend borrowed her purse and must have put the other drugs in there. 

Frank was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

