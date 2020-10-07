Chicago woman allegedly had six different drugs in her car

RACINE — A Chicago woman allegedly had six different drugs found in her car during a traffic stop on Monday.

Jeanette P. Frank, 27, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver schedule I controlled substances between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver heroin less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver LSD less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin less than or equal to 100 grams and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams.

She was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:53 a.m. on Monday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle going over the speed limit on I-94. When speaking to the driver, Frank, she said that she was traveling to South Dakota and that there was marijuana in the car.

A search of the car was conducted and the officer found: