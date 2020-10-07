Chicago woman allegedly had six different drugs in her car

RACINE — A Chicago woman allegedly had six different drugs found in her car during a traffic stop on Monday.
Jeanette P. Frank, 27, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver schedule I controlled substances between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver heroin less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver LSD less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin less than or equal to 100 grams and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams.
She was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:53 a.m. on Monday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle going over the speed limit on I-94. When speaking to the driver, Frank, she said that she was traveling to South Dakota and that there was marijuana in the car.
A search of the car was conducted and the officer found:
- Two packages of cannabis gummies, a package of cannabis cookies, a pre-rolled cigarette with marijuana in it and a silver package of seven green pills shaped like "Baby Yoda" in the center console. The pills were MDMA and weighed 3.6 grams.
- A small baggie with LSD weighing 0.6 grams, several baggies of cocaine weighing 2.9 grams, several baggies of methamphetamine weighing 0.9 grams and a small spoon and green pipe were found in a purse.
- A baggie with marijuana and cannabis gummies, a baggie with two MDMA pills weighing 0.9 grams, a baggie containing heroin weighing 0.6 grams and a baggie containing psilocin weighing 0.8 grams were found inside a suitcase in the trunk.
The total weight of the marijuana was 167.6 grams. Frank admitted to owning the marijuana, but denied owning any of the other drugs. She claimed a friend borrowed her purse and must have put the other drugs in there.
Frank was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Darius D Banks
Darius D Banks, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Jeanette P Frank
Jeanette P Frank, Chicago, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy M Jurik
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy M Jurik, Wood Dale, Illinois, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal trespass.
John Michael Kelly
John Michael Kelly, 200 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jason William Meyer
Jason William Meyer, Springfield, Illinois, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angelo S Morris
Angelo (aka Tijuan Finley) S Morris, Beach Park, Illinois, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony S Stewart
Anthony S Stewart-Ratajczyk, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempt theft (movable property between $10,000-$100,000), drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
Keith Allan Carter
Keith (aka Keith Neckbone) Allan Carter, 2400 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Joseph C Coles
Joseph C Coles, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.