MOUNT PLEASANT — A Chicago woman allegedly defrauded Landmark Credit Union out of $11,400.

Tabitha A. Phelps, 45, was charged with four felony counts of uttering a forgery, a felony count of personal ID theft for financial gain and another felony count of fraud against financial institution between $10,000-$100,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 9, a fraud specialist with Landmark Credit Union reported that four bad checks had been cashed at the 6219 Washington Ave. location. Two checks were cashed on Nov. 23 and two more were cashed the next day. Landmark Credit Union is suffering a loss of $11,400.

An investigator reviewed still photos and surveillance video to identify the suspect as Phelps.

Phelps is believed to have engaged in similar conduct in West Milwaukee, Greendale and Greenfield. It was learned that she was involved in thefts from vehicles in those areas and was able to obtain a Landmark Credit Union check cashing card. She used that to make forgeries worth $2,500, $2,700, $3,000 and $3,200.

Phelps was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

