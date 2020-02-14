Chicago man reportedly had drugs in car after filming pursuit from deputies

YORKVILLE — An Chicago man was arrested Thursday afternoon after drugs were reportedly found in his car after a vehicle pursuit that he filmed as he attempted to flee from sheriff’s deputies.

At 2:54 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driving south on Interstate 94 near Highway 11 after the vehicle passed their patrol vehicle and accelerated to speeds of more than 95 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The vehicle reportedly tried eluding deputies with “dangerous, evasive maneuvers,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. At one point, the driver of the vehicle allegedly stuck out his hand from his window and showed his middle finger to deputies. The driver was also observed with his cellphone in his hand, filming the pursuit.

The vehicle eventually pulled over to the shoulder of I-94 and a “high-risk” traffic stop was conducted. A sheriff’s K-9 conducted a sniff of the vehicle and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics. An Alprazolam pill and 14.5 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle.

The driver and lone occupant, identified as 33-year-old Nolan Gurdak, reportedly failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody without incident.