Chicago man faces charges after an alleged armed robbery

RACINE — A Chicago man faces charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint on Anthony Lane Thursday.

Darrell L. Abram, 25, was charged Monday with felony counts of armed robbery and attempting to flee or elude an officer, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers were sent to the 2700 block of Anthony Lane for a possible robbery.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a woman who said she was over in the 2600 block of Anthony Lane to unlock an apartment so Abram could get his belongings. She said she was seated in her Buick while waiting for others to get the items out when Abram demanded she give him the keys.

She refused, and then he flashed a gun and said “You don’t want any problems,” according to the criminal complaint. He then opened the Buick door, took the keys, got into a car with two women and drove off.

An officer saw the vehicle involved in the robbery and conducted a stop in the 1500 block of West Sixth Street.

The officer could hear a woman in the car yelling “Why are you pulling me over?” As the officer got closer to the car, Abram looked out the driver’s side window and then drove away at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit went on for 5.17 miles before it was terminated due to losing sight of the car.

Abram was later found at the Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave. He was in possession of two sets of Kia keys (one of which belonged to the fleeing car) and the set of Buick keys he was accused of stealing.

The gun he allegedly brandished was not found and was believed to have been thrown away before he got the Travel Lodge.

Abram was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

