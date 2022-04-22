Chicago man charged in sexual assaults that occurred in 2015

CALEDONIA — A Chicago man has been charged in connection with sexual assaults that occurred in 2015.

Devonja Rogers, 33, has been charged with two felony counts of second- degree sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 9, 2015, an officer was sent to a residence on the 400 block of Three Mile Road for a sexual assault.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a woman who said she met the suspect, later identified as Rogers, on the Plenty of Fish dating site. The two had been talking for around a month before meeting. He said he was from Chicago, and on Jan. 4 the two met to have dinner at Applebee’s. They went to her apartment instead and watched TV. There, he allegedly groped her and sexually assaulted her twice.

She provided officers text conversation between the two that happened the following day. When she confronted Rogers about sexually assaulting her, he said “you right I apologize for hurting you and not stopping when I should have I won’t bother you again.” Evidentiary swabs were taken and sent to the State Crime Lab for DNA testing.

On Feb. 18, 2022, a detective was advised about a potential hit from the DNA evidence taken from the 2015 sexual assault. It came back to Rogers, and the detective showed photos of Rogers to the woman who was sexually assaulted. She said she believed Rogers to be the man who she met from Plenty of Fish.

Rogers was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on April 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.