Chicago man arrested for sexual assault of girlfriend's 9-year-old daughter

RACINE — A Chicago man is facing charges after he reportedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend's daughter multiple times.

Joshua J. Vega, 25, is charged with felony repeated sexual assault of a child. 

According to the criminal complaint: 

On Aug. 9, a mother and father of a 9-year-old girl and her aunt spoke with a Racine Police Department officer. 

The aunt told officers that while her niece was visiting her, the girl said that her mother's boyfriend, Vega, allegedly touched her "down there" and made her touch him. 

The girl's aunt contacted police, who said the incident needed to be reported to Racine Police because the incident occurred at the girl's mother's house in Racine.

The girl's father said that when he talked to his daughter about it, she said that Vega told her "Don't tell anybody because they'll call the cops and I'll be arrested for a long time," the complaint said.

As soon as the girl's mother learned that Vega had reportedly been sexually assaulting the girl, the mother said she kicked Vega out. 

The girl was interviewed in Indiana and alleged that Vega touched her multiple times. 

As of Thursday afternoon, Vega remained in custody on a $75,000 cash bond, online records show. If convicted, Vega faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. 

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

Joshua Vega

Vega

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

