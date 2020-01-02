Chicago man arrested for sexual assault of girlfriend's 9-year-old daughter

RACINE — A Chicago man is facing charges after he reportedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend's daughter multiple times.
Joshua J. Vega, 25, is charged with felony repeated sexual assault of a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Aug. 9, a mother and father of a 9-year-old girl and her aunt spoke with a Racine Police Department officer.
The aunt told officers that while her niece was visiting her, the girl said that her mother's boyfriend, Vega, allegedly touched her "down there" and made her touch him.
The girl's aunt contacted police, who said the incident needed to be reported to Racine Police because the incident occurred at the girl's mother's house in Racine.
The girl's father said that when he talked to his daughter about it, she said that Vega told her "Don't tell anybody because they'll call the cops and I'll be arrested for a long time," the complaint said.
As soon as the girl's mother learned that Vega had reportedly been sexually assaulting the girl, the mother said she kicked Vega out.
The girl was interviewed in Indiana and alleged that Vega touched her multiple times.
As of Thursday afternoon, Vega remained in custody on a $75,000 cash bond, online records show. If convicted, Vega faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christi L Frost
Christi L Frost, Rochester, physical abuse of a child – intentionally cause bodily harm, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jan M Jeffery
Jan M Jeffery, 900 block of Hamilton St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Romarreyo C Robertson
Romarreyo C Robertson, Hobart, Ind., possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana.
Branden M Soles
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Branden M Soles, Cudahy, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Joshua J Vega
Joshua J Vega, Chicago, repeated sexual assault of a child.
Dejon Pierre Blade
Dejon Pierre Blade, 1500 block of Winslow St., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Corey A Borchardt
Corey A Borchardt, 2200 block of Washington Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct.
Michelle M Buri
Michelle M Buri, 2000 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Michael W Byles
Michael W Byles, 1200 block of Erie St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ricardo Rodriguez
Ricardo Rodriguez, 5100 block of 19th Ave., Kenosha, hit and run – attended vehicle.
Cheryl A Roundy
Cheryl A Roundy, 1200 block of Ellis Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property.
Andy W Thomas
Andy W Thomas, 1900 block of Glen St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Patrick D Bills
Patrick D Bills, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Elizabeth Brockdorf
Elizabeth Brockdorf, South Milwaukee, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).
Breanna F Collins
Breanna F Collins, Hobart, Ind., possession of narcotic drugs.