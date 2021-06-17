Chicago man allegedly stole truck, money from Racine business, then handed out cash in a parking lot

RACINE — A Chicago man allegedly stole a truck and money from a Racine business, then was handing out the cash he stole to people in a Lathrop Avenue parking lot.
Terrance C. Hobson, 28, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:17 a.m. Monday, an officer was sent to AC Auto Body and Repair, 2819 S. Memorial Drive for a burglary.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the office manager, who said that when she arrived for work she found her office as well as the owner’s office completely ransacked. The officer watched surveillance footage and saw the suspect, later identified as Hobson, smashing the window on the door of the store and entering. He took a large sum of money and keys to several cars in the parking lot of the business. One of the cars, a blue 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen along with the money and keys.
A suspicious-person report was made about a suspect at a gas station on Lathrop Avenue; there was surveillance video of the stolen car there. An officer was sent there at 10:08 a.m. and spoke to a person who said that a man approached her, said that he had just stolen a truck and offered her the truck if she needed one to drive. She took down the plate of the truck and saw him get into it and drive away. She said he was handing money to people in the parking lot.
At 4:14 p.m., an officer responded to a 911 call at the 900 block of College Avenue where yelling was heard and a man had reportedly broken a window on a truck. Upon arrival, the officer saw Hobson next to the stolen truck and came to believe he was on some sort of narcotic. The officer spoke to a witness who said Hobson began threatening to beat up and kill her and another witness. He then got a golf club out and began swinging it at her. He got on top of the stolen truck and smashed the back window with the golf club.
A search of the truck found a bag with various keys belonging to cars at AC Auto Body. Also found were two glass pipes believed to be used for smoking and a plastic bag containing marijuana. Hobson was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Terrance C Hobson
Terrance C Hobson, Chicago, Illinois, burglary of a building or dwelling, operate a motor vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
