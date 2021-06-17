Chicago man allegedly stole truck, money from Racine business, then handed out cash in a parking lot

RACINE — A Chicago man allegedly stole a truck and money from a Racine business, then was handing out the cash he stole to people in a Lathrop Avenue parking lot.

Terrance C. Hobson, 28, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:17 a.m. Monday, an officer was sent to AC Auto Body and Repair, 2819 S. Memorial Drive for a burglary.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the office manager, who said that when she arrived for work she found her office as well as the owner’s office completely ransacked. The officer watched surveillance footage and saw the suspect, later identified as Hobson, smashing the window on the door of the store and entering. He took a large sum of money and keys to several cars in the parking lot of the business. One of the cars, a blue 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen along with the money and keys.