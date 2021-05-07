Chicago man allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in Racine in 2018

RACINE — A Chicago man stands accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Racine in 2018.
Cordero Hemphill, 33, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
According to a criminal complaint:
An investigator conducted an investigation into a sexual assault involving the victim and Hemphill that occurred between January and March in 2018.
The investigator learned that the victim and Hemphill began to speak to each other through Facebook starting in November 2017. In late January, Hemphill came to visit and stayed at the 1600 block of Blaine Avenue. She met up with him and said that the two engaged in sexual activity. She said she was not forced to have sex, believed her friends were having sex and thought she should also. She said Hemphill knew how old she was because she told him.
Hemphill was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
