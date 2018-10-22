MOUNT PLEASANT — Criminal charges will likely not be filed against the woman who struck Dan Huck, a 61-year-old Mount Pleasant public works employee, with her car on Sept. 17. Huck died the next day, as a result of his injuries.
The woman, Amy Hoecherl, 55, was driving north on Highway 31 when her vehicle hit Huck. Police said that Huck was wearing reflective clothing and standing outside of his truck when the crash occurred.
Last week Eric Relich, a Mount Pleasant Police Department patrol sergeant, said in an email to The Journal Times that "there does not seem to be any reason to issue criminal charges in this case."
He added that "these cases can take some time to close," and that there was still a possibility for charges to be filed if new information came to light.
