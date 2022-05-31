Charges: Teen crashed into wall after fleeing police, allegedly trying to run KPD officer off the road

RACINE — An 18-year-old allegedly crashed into a wall after fleeing from police, leading to his passenger having to be transported to the hospital.

Damarious D. Thompson, 18, of the 3700 block of Sovereign Drive, Racine, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs and second degree recklessly endangering safety, two misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:53 p.m. on April 9, a Wind Point Police Department officer was parked at Johnson’s Bank on 4001 N. Main St. when an off-duty Kenosha Police Department officer reported he was being followed. He said a blue Chevy Malibu was following him and attempting to push him off the road. The car was deviating from its lane, and the officer believed the driver might be under the influence.

The officer saw the car and initiated a traffic stop. It did not immediately pull over and it turned on Charles Street where it finally came to a stop.

The officer spoke to the driver who identified himself as Isiah, which was later determined to be a lie. The officer realized the driver was Thompson when checking him through National Crime Information Center.

When speaking to the occupants, the officer was able to smell marijuana from inside the car. The officer ordered Thompson out of the car, but he then fled, driving northbound on Charles Street. Thompson allegedly was reaching speeds of 85 mph in a residential area, and the pursuit was called off after 3.5 miles.

An officer later found the car had crashed head on into a metal/stone retaining wall/fence after driving through the front lawn of a residence in the 4800 block of Lighthouse Drive. Thompson exited the driver’s door and fled on foot over the wall.

The front seat passenger had a 1-inch laceration to his eyebrow that was actively bleeding, and he complained of leg pain. He was transported to the hospital by rescue.

A search of the car found a baggie with several Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills and a duffle bag with a gun, two magazines and a firearm brace. The gun felt warm to the touch as if it was fired recently.

The passenger said he “just makes movies” for people and that he does not know who Thompson is. He said the gun was his and that he does not have a concealed carry permit.