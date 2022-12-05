Charges: Racine woman crashed into parked car, had cocaine and fentanyl in her bra

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly crashed into a parked car and flipped over, and also had cocaine and fentanyl in her bra.

Nina S. Ozier, 38, of the 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 5-15 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver/distribute less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, officers were sent to the 1500 block of Ann Street for a rollover accident.

An officer arrived and saw a silver Impala lying on its roof and a white Jeep that had been pushed into a light pole.

Ozier was identified as the owner of the Impala. She said she was in the vehicle during the time of the crash. She had the odor of alcohol coming from her and was slurring her words.

She was injured and needed medical attention.

An officer spoke to the owner of the Jeep who said she was not inside it when it was struck; it had been parked. She said Ozier get out of the Impala and she was the only one in the vehicle.

At the hospital, a nurse found a large amount of white chalky substance in a bag inside Ozier's bra. It was tested and came back positive for cocaine and fentanyl. It weighed 8.7 grams.

Ozier was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.