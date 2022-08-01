Charges: Racine man went on expletive-filled tirade after being arrested for 4th OWI in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A Racine man allegedly went on an expletive-ridden tirade after being arrested for his fourth OWI, including threats to officers.
Brian A. McGee, 56, of the 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fourth offense) and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:52 a.m. on Sunday, a Burlington Police officer noticed a vehicle going 82 mph in a 55 mph zone near the Highway 36 bypass at Yahnke Road.
A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as McGee. When asked if he had anything to drink, he denied it despite the smell of alcohol coming from his breath and having slurred speech.
He was asked to complete the sobriety tests and failed all of them.
After the tests, McGee became agitated and argued with officers. When asked if he would submit a preliminary breath sample, he said "no" and was then arrested for an OWI.
While in the squad car, he stated "I hate you, you white (expletive) because you're a piece of (expletive)."
While the officer continued completing the warrant paperwork for a blood draw, McGee yelled at the officer and said things such as "Game on, I'm coming to your (expletive) crib (expletive). I'm gonna send 'em all to you game on," "Do your (expletive) get done what you gonna do we coming for you you better believe that (expletive) we coming for you," "It's on I'm going to start killing you (expletive)," and "I see that (expletive) squad car shoot that (expletive) up, blow that (expletive) up set it on fire that (expletive) is going to go down (racial slur) and I'm going to find your house I'm going to find where you live (expletive)."
When the officer asked if he was threatening him, McGee said "I'm telling you what the (expletive) is going to happen ... That son of a (expletive) out there, that skinny (expletive) calls himself sergeant, let's kill him," and "(Racial slur) the minute I get out of jail I'll come hunt you down think I won't. I'll speed just so you can pick me up again and you know what I'll be ready for you."
McGee was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 1, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Daniel F. Gomez
Daniel F. Gomez, 2300 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brian A. McGee
Brian A. McGee, 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), battery to a law enforcement officer, threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeremy McKinney
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeremy (aka Nathaniel Dukes) McKinney, 3300 block of Sixth Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping.
Alexjandro M. Medina
Alexjandro M. Medina, 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Mario S. Morales
Mario S. Morales, 1200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Undra Anderson
Undra Anderson, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Bryce M. Bowens
Bryce M. Bowens, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenneth L. Hagge
Kenneth L. Hagge, 10000 block of Saratoga Drive, Caledonia, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Sedrick M. Jennings
Sedrick M. Jennings, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Marquan D. Mosley
Marquan D. Mosley, 1200 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, obstructing an officer, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Charles Tyreece Phillips
Charles Tyreece Phillips, 1600 block of Villa Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Landen Schook
Landen Schook, 900 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Bryce B. Burgher-Jackson
Bryce B. Burgher-Jackson, 2700 block of Markridge Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Cameron R. Davis
Cameron R. Davis, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Kylie B. Gelmi
Kylie B. Gelmi, 700 block of South Green Bay Road, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).