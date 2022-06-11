Charges: Racine man in sun hat arrested for firing gun into the air five times

RACINE — A Racine man faces one misdemeanor charge after he was accused of shooting a gun into the air five times Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Mount Pleasant Street, immediately southeast of Batten International Airport, at 6:53 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports from multiple callers who heard five gunshots, according to criminal charges filed Friday.

Officers who arrived on scene said they were directed to an apartment occupied by Joshua Jonath Turner, 34.

Multiple firearms — a .380 handgun, 9mm handgun and .22lr Marlin bolt action rifle — as well as "several boxes of ammunition" were found inside the apartment, according to the criminal complaint.

An officer who spoke with Turner reported that Turner "said he went to the store and when he came back he started arguing with a female. Turner stated he was carrying the .380 handgun on his hip, but then went inside and grabbed his boxing gloves, in case someone wanted to fight. Turner then said someone fired off a bunch of gunshots and everyone ran, including himself."

Police reported they found four shell casings in the area.

Turner was charged with one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

In Racine County Circuit Court Friday, Turner was given a $250 cash bond and a $750 signature bond, online records indicate.

