Charges: Racine man in sun hat arrested for firing gun into the air five times

RACINE — A Racine man faces one misdemeanor charge after he was accused of shooting a gun into the air five times Thursday evening.
Police were called to the 2800 block of Mount Pleasant Street, immediately southeast of Batten International Airport, at 6:53 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports from multiple callers who heard five gunshots, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
Officers who arrived on scene said they were directed to an apartment occupied by Joshua Jonath Turner, 34.
Multiple firearms — a .380 handgun, 9mm handgun and .22lr Marlin bolt action rifle — as well as "several boxes of ammunition" were found inside the apartment, according to the criminal complaint.
An officer who spoke with Turner reported that Turner "said he went to the store and when he came back he started arguing with a female. Turner stated he was carrying the .380 handgun on his hip, but then went inside and grabbed his boxing gloves, in case someone wanted to fight. Turner then said someone fired off a bunch of gunshots and everyone ran, including himself."
Police reported they found four shell casings in the area.
Turner was charged with one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
In Racine County Circuit Court Friday, Turner was given a $250 cash bond and a $750 signature bond, online records indicate.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 9, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mark A. Bell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Mark (aka Poke Geater) A. Bell, Racine County Jail, felony bail jumping.
Lawrence S. Griffin
Lawrence S. Griffin, 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Luis C. Granados Jr.
Luis C. Granados Jr., 2600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Angel G. Paulino-Gonzalez
Angel G. Paulino-Gonzalez, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael R. Harrington
Michael R. Harrington, 2200 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.