Charges: Racine man found passed out drunk in truck after crash, faces 5th OWI

RACINE — A Racine man was reportedly found passed out drunk in his truck after a crash and was later charged with his fifth OWI after nearly hitting another car.

Chester K. Isom, 55, of the 700 block of Villa Street, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fifth offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to the area of Arthur Avenue and 21st Street for a crash.

Upon arrival, an officer saw the suspect, later identified as Isom, in the vehicle slumped over. He was not able to be woken up by officers and was considered completely incapacitated. There was a mini bottle of gin in the seat where Isom was sitting. There were also a large number of beer cans in the bed of the truck.

An officer spoke to a woman who said she was driving on 21st Street when she saw Isom’s vehicle cross over the center line. She pulled over to avoid a collision, and Isom’s vehicle then veered away toward a curb before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

Isom was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.