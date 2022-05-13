Charges: Police officer witnesses 18-year-old beating up a minor, makes arrest

RACINE — A Racine 18-year-old allegedly assaulted a minor because the minor didn't help his friend when he got jumped.

Jaylen M. Johnson, 18, of the 2200 block of Racine Street, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally cause bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was operating in his unmarked squad car on W. Sixth Street when he saw an assault taking place in the middle of the street.

The officer saw a teenager, later identified as Johnson, punching a minor. The minor had his hands up and was bent over at the waist.

Johnson then kneed the minor in the face, and the minor continued to plea for Johnson to stop. The officer detained Johnson. He said he attacked the minor because the minor did nothing to help his friend when he got jumped on a previous occasion.

Johnson was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on May 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.