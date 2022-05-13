Charges: Police officer witnesses 18-year-old beating up a minor, makes arrest

RACINE — A Racine 18-year-old allegedly assaulted a minor because the minor didn't help his friend when he got jumped.
Jaylen M. Johnson, 18, of the 2200 block of Racine Street, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally cause bodily harm.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer was operating in his unmarked squad car on W. Sixth Street when he saw an assault taking place in the middle of the street.
The officer saw a teenager, later identified as Johnson, punching a minor. The minor had his hands up and was bent over at the waist.
Johnson then kneed the minor in the face, and the minor continued to plea for Johnson to stop. The officer detained Johnson. He said he attacked the minor because the minor did nothing to help his friend when he got jumped on a previous occasion.
Johnson was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on May 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 12, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John M. Nelson
John M. Nelson, 6000 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Thomas P. Olson
Thomas (aka John Patrick Doe) P. Olson, 1600 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Passionelle S. Sims
Passionelle S. Sims, 1900 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Miranda A. Outlaw
Miranda A. Outlaw, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Devon J. Davidson
Devon J. Davidson, Zion, Illinois, battery by prisoners, substantial battery, felony bail jumping.
Jaylen M. Johnson
Jaylen M. Johnson, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Daniel D. Powers
Daniel D. Powers, 900 block of Spring Prairie Road, Burlington, repeated sexual assault of a child, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under 13).
Jamar T. Smith
Jamar T. Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), carrying a concealed weapon.
Carlos Lamar Vance Sr.
Carlos Lamar Vance Sr., 900 block of Midwood Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device.