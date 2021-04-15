Charges of hit and run, causing injury, recommended after Mount Pleasant crash Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT — After a two-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant on Thursday morning, a driver and passenger of one of the vehicles allegedly attempted to run away but were caught and brought to the Racine County Jail with several recommended charges, including hit-and-run causing injury.

Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to the intersection of Spring Street and Newman Road at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers shut down the intersection and began investigating. Two men, a driver and passenger of one of the vehicles, took off on foot.

The investigation revealed that a gray 2007 Saturn struck a gray 2009 Toyota.

The Saturn had turned southbound onto Newman Road in front of the Toyota traveling eastbound on Spring Street, the release said.

The driver of the Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A South Shore Fire Department ambulance transported the driver to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where she was treated.

With the help of a citizen, officers were able to locate the two men who fled and apprehended them after a short foot chase, the release said.