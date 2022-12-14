 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charges: Mount Pleasant man drove into backyard while fleeing police, was found hiding in a shed

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly drove into a backyard while fleeing from the police before being found hiding in a shed.

Michael E. Andresen III, of the 1400 block of Warwick Way, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety and 13 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping in addition to misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer was on patrol near Continental and Durand avenues when he saw a vehicle run a stop sign.

The officer then initiated a traffic stop and the car pulled over. The officer approached the car and identified the driver as Andresen. He began arguing with the officer and then drove away.

He fled eastbound on Durand Avenue and was going faster than 90 mph. He drove on the wrong side of Highway 32 for around two miles before driving into the backyard of a residence in the 500 block of Sheridan Road. He then got out of the car and fled on foot.

He was found hiding in a shed and arrested.

When transporting Andresen, he uttered that he should not have fled from the traffic stop because he was sober.

Upon a review of online court records, officers learned he had multiple prior OWI convictions and currently had his license revoked.

Andresen was scheduled to have an initial court appearance on Tuesday, but was "ill and refused to come to court," according to online court records.

