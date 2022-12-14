Charges: Mount Pleasant man drove into backyard while fleeing police, was found hiding in a shed

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly drove into a backyard while fleeing from the police before being found hiding in a shed.

Michael E. Andresen III, of the 1400 block of Warwick Way, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety and 13 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping in addition to misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer was on patrol near Continental and Durand avenues when he saw a vehicle run a stop sign.

The officer then initiated a traffic stop and the car pulled over. The officer approached the car and identified the driver as Andresen. He began arguing with the officer and then drove away.

He fled eastbound on Durand Avenue and was going faster than 90 mph. He drove on the wrong side of Highway 32 for around two miles before driving into the backyard of a residence in the 500 block of Sheridan Road. He then got out of the car and fled on foot.

He was found hiding in a shed and arrested.

When transporting Andresen, he uttered that he should not have fled from the traffic stop because he was sober.

Upon a review of online court records, officers learned he had multiple prior OWI convictions and currently had his license revoked.

Andresen was scheduled to have an initial court appearance on Tuesday, but was "ill and refused to come to court," according to online court records.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 12, 2022 Today's mugshots: Dec. 12 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Michael E. Andresen III Michael E. Andresen III, 1400 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping. Selena L. Avila Selena L. Avila, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Darion A. Baker Darion (aka Choppa) A. Baker, 2300 block of Gilson Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child is under 6 years of age). Kevin W. Burbey Kevin W. Burbey, 500 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Colton J. Fink Colton J. Fink, 1400 block of Park Place, Union Grove, felony bail jumping. Howard J. Greene Howard J. Greene, 1700 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping. Martell Damon Hurt-Smith Martell Damon Hurt-Smith, 6500 block of 5th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping. Antwan L. King Antwan L. King, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jorge A. Ramos Jorge (aka Marcos Velez) A. Ramos, 1100 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). John H. Rivers John H. Rivers, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC. Elyjah Lee Thompson Elyjah Lee Thompson, 3500 block of Buckingham Road, Sturtevant, substantial battery, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct. Jeffrey Lee Baker Jeffrey Lee Baker, 1500 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony intimidation of a victim, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.