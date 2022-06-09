Charges: Man seen brandishing stolen firearm on Carlisle Ave. in Racine; he says he took it from his son

RACINE — A Racine man who was seen Tuesday night brandishing a handgun, which was later found to be a stolen firearm, has been arrested, newly filed criminal charges say.

James D. McAllister Jr., 42, of the 1500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, was charged with the felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and concealing stolen firearm and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue for a man brandishing a gun in a vehicle.

Officers found the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as McAllister. He was told why officers were sent to his location and he denied the allegation, saying he was there to speak with a woman about his brother. Officers looked up the man's name and history, finding he was on probation for possession of a firearm by a felon.

An officer found a Glock handgun underneath the driver's seat with a full magazine containing around 15 rounds. The gun was reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

McAllister also admitted to using heroin earlier that day.

McAllister's wife was contacted. She said that McAllister removed the gun from their son. She said she was aware he was in possession of the gun and said that they both use the vehicle.

McAllister was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

