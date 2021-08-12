 Skip to main content
Charges: Man drove car off Racine County tow lot without paying, injured worker
Charges: Man drove car off Racine County tow lot without paying, injured worker

CALEDONIA — A Central Wisconsin man allegedly drove his car off of a tow lot without paying and injured a worker as he went through a "chain link rope."

Quenton Johnson

Johnson

Quenton D. Johnson, 35, of Berlin, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of retail theft with failure to pay for a service less than or equal to $500 and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:14 p.m. on Monday, a Caledonia Police officer was sent to Racine Recovery Towing at 5336 Douglas Ave. for a car that was just taken off the lot without permission and drove through a chain that was used to close off the lot.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with an employee who said that he had taken in the car around 2 p.m. from the 4000 block of Erie Street.

He was in the process of closing the area where the vehicles were being kept when a man got into a car and started it. The car accelerated toward the worker and the front bumper struck the chain-link rope that man was holding.

"The chain went up onto the driver's windshield and over the car, out of (the worker's) hands," charges state.

The worker said his hand was hurting and thought he may have a broken or sprained left wrist.

The registration for the car listed Johnson as its owner. An officer found the car at 9:30 p.m. in the area of 48th Avenue and 24th Street in Kenosha.

Johnson was there and asked why officers were at his vehicle. He was taken into custody. He admitted his car was towed, and he didn't stop at the front desk or speak to any of the employees when he took his car back.

He said he got into his car when he saw an employee unlocking the fence. Johnson admitted he knew there was money owed due to his car being towed but he didn't want to talk to employees about it.

Johnson was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

