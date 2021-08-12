Charges: Man drove car off Racine County tow lot without paying, injured worker

CALEDONIA — A Central Wisconsin man allegedly drove his car off of a tow lot without paying and injured a worker as he went through a "chain link rope."

Quenton D. Johnson, 35, of Berlin, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of retail theft with failure to pay for a service less than or equal to $500 and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:14 p.m. on Monday, a Caledonia Police officer was sent to Racine Recovery Towing at 5336 Douglas Ave. for a car that was just taken off the lot without permission and drove through a chain that was used to close off the lot.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with an employee who said that he had taken in the car around 2 p.m. from the 4000 block of Erie Street.

He was in the process of closing the area where the vehicles were being kept when a man got into a car and started it. The car accelerated toward the worker and the front bumper struck the chain-link rope that man was holding.

"The chain went up onto the driver's windshield and over the car, out of (the worker's) hands," charges state.