 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges: M16, AR-10 among items stolen from truck in Racine County
0 Comments
alert top story

Charges: M16, AR-10 among items stolen from truck in Racine County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — A Wauwatosa man allegedly stole at least three firearms, one of which is legally considered a “machine gun,” from a truck parked outside a Racine County home three years ago and tried to sell them.

NY Gov. Cuomo Announces Resignation , Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations. NY Gov. Cuomo Announces Resignation , Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations. NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation during a press conference held on Aug. 10. His resignation is effective in 14 days. It comes after an investigation conducted by the office of NY Attorney General Leticia James concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women. It comes after an investigation conducted by the office of NY Attorney General Leticia James concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women. Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, via 'The New York Times'. And therefore that’s what I’ll do. I work for you, and doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, via 'The New York Times'. Despite the conclusions of the investigation, Cuomo stuck a somewhat defiant tone. My instinct is to fight through this controversy, because I truly believe that it is politically motivated. I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, via 'The New York Times'. In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn. , Gov. Andrew Cuomo, via Yahoo News. There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn’t fully appreciate, and I should have — no excuses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, via Yahoo News. Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing state government should be doing, and I cannot be the cause of that, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, via Yahoo News. In a statement, Attorney General James thanked Cuomo for his service ... ... and hailed the shift in state power to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. , NY Attorney General Leticia James, via Yahoo News. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state, NY Attorney General Leticia James, via Yahoo News
Elriche Williams

Elriche M. Williams, 22, faces 18 criminal charges filed Tuesday. According to the Department of Corrections, he is being held at Dodge Correctional Institution.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 6, 2018, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the 1900 block of Crestwood Drive in what was then the Town of Raymond (now the Village of Raymond) for a report of a burglary.

Upon arrival, the deputy met with a man who said his car was burglarized in the driveway and that it appeared there had also been an attempt to break into the garage. The man said that multiple guns and accompanying equipment, as well as money, were stolen from his truck.

The guns that were stolen, as listed in the criminal complaint, include:

  • “ArmaLite AR-10 1.000 Rifle .308 Caliber,” with a camouflage paint job, worth $6,000, equipped with a SureFire suppressor, Vortex Viper PST 4-18x scope, and a Magpul stock
  • .40 caliber Glock 27
  • .223 caliber Colt M16A1, a fully automatic weapon, with a camouflage paint job

Other items stolen, according to the complaint, include:

  • 8-inch SureFire suppressor worth $1,200
  • Multiple 30-round AR-16 Magpul magazines worth $120
  • At least one loaded 20-round AR-10 magazine worth $20
  • An empty 10-round AR-10 magazine worth $20
  • 20 rounds of armor-piercing ammunition worth $50
  • A black canvas rifle bag worth $120
  • A sniper rifle drag bag worth $300
  • $425 in cash

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On July 8, 2018, an investigator spoke to a Milwaukee Police Department officer who had taken into custody an individual allegedly involved in the theft.

That suspect (not Williams) had been arrested after pointing a gun at officers before fleeing and throwing the gun into a ditch. The gun was recovered and it was found to have one of the pieces of equipment that was stolen attached to it.

A search was conducted of that suspect’s residence and multiple other gun supplies that were stolen were found. None of the stolen firearms themselves were found, however.

On July 10, 2018, the suspect told officers that a man he knew, later identified as Williams, had called him on Saturday night and told him he had guns for sale. He came over to show him two “big” guns and eventually stayed the night at his house. He said the gun supplies were left at the home by Williams.

The man said he didn’t have a way to locate Williams.

On Nov. 27, 2019, an investigator conducted an examination of the phone that belonged to the man who allegedly purchased the guns from Williams. Information on the phone showed that the phone had been “three houses south of the residence where the firearms were stolen from” the night of the robbery, according to the criminal complaint.

A video recorded the night of the theft showed the man in the car along with Williams. The video also showed the stolen guns and equipment. Other videos show the man “smiling and dancing” while holding the stolen firearms. Photos also allegedly show Williams posing with the guns.

None of the firearms have been recovered.

Williams now faces the following charges:

  • Three felony counts of theft of movable property (special facts)
  • Three felony counts of concealing a stolen firearm
  • One felony of attempted burglary of a building or dwelling
  • One felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon
  • One felony count of sell/possess/use/transport machine gun
  • Seven misdemeanor counts of theft
  • One misdemeanor count of entry into a locked vehicle
  • One misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property

Each of those charges, excluding “possession of a firearm by a felon,” included an “as a party to a crime” modifier.

Williams was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories August 12

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News