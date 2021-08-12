Charges: M16, AR-10 among items stolen from truck in Racine County

Other items stolen, according to the complaint, include:

8-inch SureFire suppressor worth $1,200

Multiple 30-round AR-16 Magpul magazines worth $120

At least one loaded 20-round AR-10 magazine worth $20

An empty 10-round AR-10 magazine worth $20

20 rounds of armor-piercing ammunition worth $50

A black canvas rifle bag worth $120

A sniper rifle drag bag worth $300

$425 in cash

On July 8, 2018, an investigator spoke to a Milwaukee Police Department officer who had taken into custody an individual allegedly involved in the theft.

That suspect (not Williams) had been arrested after pointing a gun at officers before fleeing and throwing the gun into a ditch. The gun was recovered and it was found to have one of the pieces of equipment that was stolen attached to it.

A search was conducted of that suspect’s residence and multiple other gun supplies that were stolen were found. None of the stolen firearms themselves were found, however.