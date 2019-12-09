Charges in Teezers shooting: Sturtevant man allegedly shot at his own father outside bar

RACINE — A Sturtevant man is facing charges after reportedly shooting at his father during an argument outside Teezers Bar and Grill.

Caleb M. Niesen, 28, of the 2900 block of 91st Street, is charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:26 p.m. Thursday, Racine Police responded to Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., for a report of two men fighting. One of the men involved had reportedly fired a gun.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Niesen’s father, who had been in a fight with his son. Niesen’s father did not want to speak to officers and told them to view surveillance video to see what happened. A 9mm Hornady Luger casing was found on the south side of the bar.

Officers viewed surveillance video, which showed Niesen pushing his father outside of the bar. Niesen then pulled a handgun out of his waistband and pointed it at his father’s face in the video. The two continued arguing when Niesen allegedly fired the gun in a southwest direction from the south side of Teezers.