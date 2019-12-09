You are the owner of this article.
Charges in Teezers shooting: Sturtevant man allegedly shot at his own father outside bar
Thursday ALTERCATION at Teezers

Charges in Teezers shooting: Sturtevant man allegedly shot at his own father outside bar

RACINE — A Sturtevant man is facing charges after reportedly shooting at his father during an argument outside Teezers Bar and Grill.

Caleb M. Niesen, 28, of the 2900 block of 91st Street, is charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:26 p.m. Thursday, Racine Police responded to Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., for a report of two men fighting. One of the men involved had reportedly fired a gun.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Niesen’s father, who had been in a fight with his son. Niesen’s father did not want to speak to officers and told them to view surveillance video to see what happened. A 9mm Hornady Luger casing was found on the south side of the bar.

Officers viewed surveillance video, which showed Niesen pushing his father outside of the bar. Niesen then pulled a handgun out of his waistband and pointed it at his father’s face in the video. The two continued arguing when Niesen allegedly fired the gun in a southwest direction from the south side of Teezers.

The video showed the two physically fighting as a female family member tried to break up the fight. The men then walked away from the bar.

On Friday, police responded to Niesen’s residence because Niesen said he wanted to turn himself in. One of Niesen’s family members told police he picked Niesen up on Olive Street. Niesen did not have a gun at that point, his family member said. Later, officers responded to the 4600 block of Olive Street, near where Niesen was picked up, after a gun was found in a pile of leaves. The gun had 9mm Hornady ammunition.

As of Monday afternoon, Niesen remained in custody on a $2,500 cash bond, online court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

