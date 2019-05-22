Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — A 25-year-old man is facing five felony charges after reportedly shooting at an occupied, moving vehicle because of an ongoing dispute.

Bryan C. Overstreet Jr., of the 6300 block of 25th Avenue in Kenosha, is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.  

According to the criminal complaint:

On May 11, Racine Police officers were dispatched to both the 200 block of Geneva Street and 800 block of Hamilton Street after reports of shots fired in the area.

A victim said the vehicle he was traveling in as a passenger was struck multiple times by gunfire.

He said that after stopping at Pump and Pantry Gas Station, 1826 Douglas Ave., he noticed gunfire as the vehicle was traveling west on Hamilton Street from Douglas Avenue. 

The victim identified the shooter as Overstreet, whom he had an ongoing dispute with.  The victim said Overstreet's child's mother was in a relationship with the victim's cousin. He said that during the shooting, an unidentified male was hanging out of the passenger window of the suspect vehicle, a Chevy Trailblazer.

Three or four days prior to the shooting, the victim said Overstreet and his friends shot at him near a local community center. Days before that, the victim said he was jumped by a Overstreet and a group of his friends near Baja's Store, 2145 Mead St. The victim said he didn't report the previous incidents because he felt Overstreet might retaliate if he went to police.

Overstreet is being held on a $50,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

