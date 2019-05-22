RACINE — A 25-year-old man is facing five felony charges after reportedly shooting at an occupied, moving vehicle because of an ongoing dispute.
Bryan C. Overstreet Jr., of the 6300 block of 25th Avenue in Kenosha, is charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 11, Racine Police officers were dispatched to both the 200 block of Geneva Street and 800 block of Hamilton Street after reports of shots fired in the area.
A victim said the vehicle he was traveling in as a passenger was struck multiple times by gunfire.
He said that after stopping at Pump and Pantry Gas Station, 1826 Douglas Ave., he noticed gunfire as the vehicle was traveling west on Hamilton Street from Douglas Avenue.
The victim identified the shooter as Overstreet, whom he had an ongoing dispute with. The victim said Overstreet's child's mother was in a relationship with the victim's cousin. He said that during the shooting, an unidentified male was hanging out of the passenger window of the suspect vehicle, a Chevy Trailblazer.
Three or four days prior to the shooting, the victim said Overstreet and his friends shot at him near a local community center. Days before that, the victim said he was jumped by a Overstreet and a group of his friends near Baja's Store, 2145 Mead St. The victim said he didn't report the previous incidents because he felt Overstreet might retaliate if he went to police.
Overstreet is being held on a $50,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: May 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roosevelt Allen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Roosevelt Allen, Irma, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property.
Brooke M. Dyess
Brooke M. Dyess, 2000 block of Center Street, Racine, theft (written lease between $10,000 and $100,000).
John H. Fell
John H. Fell, Union Grove, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Darius L. Gordon
Darius L. Gordon, 2800 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Goran Ivic
Goran Ivic, 4700 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500 and 10,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Denise L. Nelson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Denise L. Nelson, 3300 block of Oakwood Drive, Racine, distribution of Schedule I, II or III non-narcotics.
Bryan C. Overstreet Jr.
Bryan C. Overstreet Jr., 6300 block of 25th Avenue, Kenosha, conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge firearm from vehicle, disorderly conduct.
Alexis Lavelle Perry
Alexis Lavelle Perry, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Raymond K. Prideaux
Raymond K. Prideaux, 2300 block of Harriet Street, Racine, uttering a forgery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Janessa Ann Ramos
Janessa Ann Ramos, 4200 block of Manhattan Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Ronald A. Walker
Ronald A. Walker, 1100 block of S. Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, assault by prisoners, criminal damage to property.
Cory Marie Alvarez
Cory Marie Alvarez, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Angela R. King
Angela R. King, 4400 block of Mona Park Road, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Melissa A. Mason
Melissa A. Mason, Kansasville, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian K. Robinson
Brian K. Robinson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Nucquan L. Thomas
Nucquan L. Thomas, 1100 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.