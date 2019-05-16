WATERFORD — A 43-year-old man now faces felony charges five months after the Racine County Sheriff's Office announced he had been arrested under suspicion of sexually assaulting a teen girl multiple times.
The man — Jesse Michael Koller, of the 200 block of West Main Street in the Village of Waterford — allegedly admitted to the assaults in private Instagram messages he thought he was sending to the girl's account, but was actually communicating with a Racine County Sheriff's investigator.
According to a criminal complaint:
Starting approximately four years ago, Koller allegedly began making advances toward the girl, starting on social media before beginning physical contact, the Sheriff's Office reported.
He later reportedly provided alcoholic drinks to the girl and some of her friends on several occasions over the past two years. Koller allegedly began sending sexually explicit messages to the teen, insulting her on social media, and also asking her to call him "Dad," even though the two had no relation.
Koller allegedly started touching the girl inappropriately, exposing his genitals to her, and requesting sexual favors after providing alcoholic drinks and/or marijuana on multiple occasions.
Koller reportedly exposed himself on at least 10 separate occasions over the course of four years.
He faces one felony charge for child enticement, four felony exposing intimate parts charges, one fourth-degree sexual assault charge and two charges for misdemeanor sexual intercourse with a child.
In 2016, Koller pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
After an initial appearance in court Thursday, Koller's cash bond was set at $100,000, according to online records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
