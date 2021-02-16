 Skip to main content
Charges filed against woman who allegedly was on heroin, refused to leave Walmart bathroom, headbutted a cop
Charges filed against woman who allegedly was on heroin, refused to leave Walmart bathroom, headbutted a cop

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sheboygan woman, who last week was allegedly high on heroin when she refused to leave a Walmart bathroom and headbutted an officer, now faces charges that include possession of small amounts of several different drugs.

Rochelle T. Trevino, 39, was charged with three felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine; misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, and 10 felony counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:21 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, an officer was sent to the Walmart at 5625 Washington Ave. for a woman in the bathroom, possibly high.

Rochelle Trevino

Trevino

Upon arrival, the officer entered the bathroom and spoke to Trevino who was “frantic.” She was handcuffed and moved from the bathroom to the police car where she began violently thrashing and then headbutted the officer in the chin. She started kicking him in the right shin and then his left leg.

While being transported to Ascension Hospital, Trevino began reaching for something in her pocket.

An officer opened up her hand and saw two containers roll out.

In the containers were an Alprazolam pill, three Hydrochloride pills, 0.03 grams of heroin, 0.03 grams of cocaine and 0.09 grams of methamphetamine.

At the hospital, the officer spoke with Trevino who said she typically uses heroin and had used heroin earlier in the day. She said she either smokes or snorts the drugs.

Trevino was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

