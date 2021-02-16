Charges filed against woman who allegedly was on heroin, refused to leave Walmart bathroom, headbutted a cop

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Sheboygan woman, who last week was allegedly high on heroin when she refused to leave a Walmart bathroom and headbutted an officer, now faces charges that include possession of small amounts of several different drugs.

Rochelle T. Trevino, 39, was charged with three felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs, felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine; misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, and 10 felony counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:21 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, an officer was sent to the Walmart at 5625 Washington Ave. for a woman in the bathroom, possibly high.

Upon arrival, the officer entered the bathroom and spoke to Trevino who was “frantic.” She was handcuffed and moved from the bathroom to the police car where she began violently thrashing and then headbutted the officer in the chin. She started kicking him in the right shin and then his left leg.

While being transported to Ascension Hospital, Trevino began reaching for something in her pocket.

An officer opened up her hand and saw two containers roll out.