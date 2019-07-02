You are the owner of this article.
Charges filed after woman reportedly drove car off, with owner attached

RACINE — A Racine woman who reportedly drove away in another woman's car, with the woman hanging from the window, is facing charges.

Penny M. Amie, 33, of the 1200 block of Yout Street, is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and misdemeanor theft. 

According to the criminal complaint:

On Monday, Racine Police responded to the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue for a report of "a woman hanging from a red Chevy Cruze. Police found two women arguing at the corner of 16th and Taylor avenues.

A woman said she was at Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave., when an unknown female, identified as Amie, approached her car and talked to her. The woman left the keys in her car, ignored Amie and went inside to prepay for her gas. When she came back out, she saw Amie driving off in her vehicle.

The woman said she grabbed onto the vehicle's rolled down passenger window, but Amie continued to drive with her hanging there until concerned citizens blocked her in. Amie then reportedly walked away from the car.

The woman said that $10 was removed from the car, and $10 was allegedly found inside Amie's bra.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk

