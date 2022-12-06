Charges filed after reported road rage incident that preceded shooting outside Kwik Trip

MOUNT PLEASANT — As previously reported, a road rage incident escalated into a shooting outside Kwik Trip late last month.

Gage Cortez, 24, of Oak Creek, was formally charged Tuesday with felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 29, officers were sent to the Kwik Trip, 943 SE Frontage Road, for shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 15 spent shell casings in the parking lot. Witnesses said two men had been in a verbal altercation and then one of them began shooting at the other.

The shooter's vehicle was a black Toyota SUV, and witnesses said he fled northbound.

Officers checked across the highway and then saw a vehicle in the Toyota dealership that had been struck by a round. Officers later found a crack in a Burger King window that was due to gunfire.

Security footage showed the victim's vehicle and the suspect's vehicle pull into the parking lot at the same time at a high rate of speed. The victim's vehicle then pulled around the Toyota. Two men exited the Toyota and look at the victim's car.

The victim then exited and walked toward the Kwik Trip entrance, but then exchanged words with the men. He then walks back to his car, and the two men from the Toyota went back to their vehicle, but one of the two men goes to the rear of the driver side and begins shooting at the man as he is heading back to his car.

Both vehicles then fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Officers were then advised a cab dropped off a gunshot victim at Froedert South Hospital, 6308 8th Ave., Kenosha.

The man, who was from Kenosha, had been shot once in each of his legs.

His grandfather advised that he had been shot after the road rage incident. Officers reported finding bullet holes in the door and blood on the inside of the vehicle he had been driving.

A detective reviewed the surveillance video and learned that the driver of the Toyota lived in Oak Creek.

One of the associates of the owner was Cortez, and in the video the detective was able to identify the shooter as Cortez.

On Dec. 2, the detective was advised that Cortez had called and wished to turn himself in regarding the shooting at Kwik Trip.

Cortez was given a $12,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.