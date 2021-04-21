Charges dropped against woman accused of stabbing; victim reportedly refused to cooperate with prosecution

RACINE — Charges against a 30-year-old woman arrested on allegations that she stabbed another woman in the chest during a fight were dismissed on the eve of trial, apparently due to an uncooperative witness.

Iyesha L. Jackson, 30, was charged with felony second-degree reckless injury, battery, and disorderly conduct — all with dangerous weapon enhancers. Jackson’s jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon.

However, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday to dismiss the charges after the victim failed, again, to appear for a meeting at the District Attorney’s Office.

The Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution gives defendants the right to face their accuser. According to court records, Tanck-Adams acknowledged the state would not be able to proceed to trial.

The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be reinstated at a later date.

According to the criminal complaint: