Charges dropped against woman accused of stabbing; victim reportedly refused to cooperate with prosecution

RACINE — Charges against a 30-year-old woman arrested on allegations that she stabbed another woman in the chest during a fight were dismissed on the eve of trial, apparently due to an uncooperative witness.
Iyesha L. Jackson, 30, was charged with felony second-degree reckless injury, battery, and disorderly conduct — all with dangerous weapon enhancers. Jackson’s jury trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon.
However, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday to dismiss the charges after the victim failed, again, to appear for a meeting at the District Attorney’s Office.
The Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution gives defendants the right to face their accuser. According to court records, Tanck-Adams acknowledged the state would not be able to proceed to trial.
The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be reinstated at a later date.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Racine Police Department was dispatched on June 18, 2020, on the report of a fight in the area of 10th and Villa streets.
On the scene, a woman reportedly had suffered a stab wound to the upper left area of her chest and was transported to the hospital. While at the hospital, an officer was able to speak to the woman.
She reportedly told police that she got a call from someone near her father’s house that something was going on, so she went over to make sure her father wasn’t there.
When she arrived, she saw Jackson sitting up against a car.
The victim reportedly had heard from others that Jackson was speaking negatively about her aunt, who had recently died.
The two then got into a fight, during which the stabbing allegedly occurred.