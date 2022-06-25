Charges: DNA on straw helps lead police to woman who stole van

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 33-year-old woman has been accused of stealing a van, and was reportedly caught in part because of DNA found on a straw.
Ashley C. Crayton, from Anoka, Minnesota, was charged with a felony count of driving or operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sept. 21, an officer was sent to a residence on Daisy Lane for the theft of a 2009 Chrysler Town & Country. The owner said the van was in the driveway and the key was inside the center console.
On Oct. 2, a sergeant was contacted by the Kenosha Police Department because the stolen van was located. It was parked in the 6600 block of 18th Avenue.
A search of the car was done and a health card belonging to Crayton was found. There was also a Big Buddy cup from a gas station and several Walgreens gift cards. Surveillance video from a Walgreens on 52nd Street showed a woman attempt to use the card but it was declined. She then got into the stolen vehicle.
A detective submitted the straw from the cup to the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory for DNA testing. The DNA on the straw had a hit for Crayton.
Crayton was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
