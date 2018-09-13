Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Handcuffs & gavel

RACINE — The charges against a Caledonia woman accused of shooting and killing an unattended dog in a field have been dismissed.

On Thursday, charges of felony mistreatment of animals and disorderly conduct filed July 31 were dismissed against 30-year-old Heather C. Foreman-Urick, of the 8700 block of Nicholson Road, in Caledonia.

Foreman-Urick’s attorney, Mark Richards, said the charges were dismissed because more investigation into the incident needed to be completed.

Dog fatally shot

According to the criminal complaint, on June 14, a man dropped his dog off in a Caledonia field. He was said he was possibly being evicted from his residence because his dog was causing damage.

He left the animal with food and water and intended to return a few days later.

Later that day, a witness alleged that a woman driving a West Allis Fire Department SUV, later identified as Foreman-Urick, asked the witness if the dog belonged to him. After trying to catch the dog, she said she would return later.

When she returned, Foreman-Urick reportedly mentioned being bit by a pit bull when she was young and said the dog in the field was aggressive towards her.

Foreman-Urick asked the witness to shoot the dog, and he refused. She asked for a gun, and believing Foreman-Urick was acting in an official capacity, the witness provided her with a gun. She then reportedly walked into the field and shot the dog, killing it.

A Caledonia Police officer identified Foreman-Urick as the alleged dog’s shooter because she is known to drive a decommissioned West Allis fire truck.

On June 17, officers tried speaking with Foreman-Urick about the incident as she was exiting a restaurant. She replied: “Didn’t happen.”

It is unclear whether charges will be re-filed against Foreman-Urick, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

Load comments