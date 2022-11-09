Charges dismissed for lack of an accuser; 57-year-old was accused of attempted homicide

RACINE — A jury trial scheduled to begin on Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court was called off after the Racine County District Attorney's Office dismissed the charges due to a missing witness.

Leroy T. Bryant, 57, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon/domestic abuse assessments for allegedly stabbing a woman in the arm with a steak knife and threatening to kill her.

Prior to the trial that ended up being called off, Assistant District Attorney Brian Van Schyndel announced the DA’s Office had been unable to serve the accuser a subpoena and charges were being dismissed.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched on May 11, 2021, in the early morning hours to the 900 block of Center Street on the report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found the accuser being treated for what was described as a puncture wound to the upper left arm.

According to the criminal complaint, Bryant said the accuser came to his house and attacked him with a knife.

The accuser said the two had an argument and when she tried to leave he allegedly said, “No, you ain’t going anywhere.” It was at this point he allegedly retrieved the steak knife from the kitchen and stabbed her, she said.

The defendant also allegedly said, “(Expletive) I’ll kill you.”

Bryant told investigators he was the one who was attacked and argued he had the right to defend himself.