Charges dismissed against Racine activist arrested during pro-Roe protest

RACINE — The case against a local activist arrested during a June 26 protest was dismissed Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Kejuan Goldsmith, 20, was charged with misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

He was leading a pro-choice demonstration with the organization he founded, We the Change-makers, when he was taken into custody by the Racine Police Department.

Allegations

According to the criminal complaint, a sergeant reported seeing protesters in the street on city cameras. Upon arrival, the sergeant “used his squad’s speaker to address the protestors” by telling them “to move out of the street and that they were able to protest on the sidewalk.”

The majority of protesters complied.

The sergeant reported that Goldsmith stayed in the street and started the chant “Whose streets? Our streets!” The sergeant reported that he “yelled to Goldsmith that he was going to be arrested if he continued to block traffic.”

The complaint stated that Goldsmith “attempted to walk around” the sergeant “while still ignoring (the sergeant’s) verbal commands” at which point Goldsmith was arrested.

However, video recorded by demonstrators of the arrest does not appear to support that account.

In the video, Goldsmith appears to be about to step onto the sidewalk when he is approached by an RPD officer from the side. The officer takes Goldsmith into custody.

He does not appear to resist arrest.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, Goldsmith wrote "The Case was dropped!!!!" followed by a "thank you" for his defense attorney Jamie McClendon.