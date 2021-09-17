Charges detail how RPD identified suspect in killing of Becky Rannow

The footage allegedly showed the following: “On Aug. 12 at 3:03 a.m., Greer entered the residence wearing a hooded sweatshirt pulled tight around his face. Greer walked toward the basement and had a white bag/pillowcase in his hand. The next video clip showed Greer returned from the basement without the bag/pillow case, wearing the bright blue hoodie — that was seen in the other video surveillance from RYOC — and light-colored jeans and white sneakers.”

Police said that Greer allowed his phone to be searched, in which they found a photo of Greer wearing the same hoodie worn by the person seen in the RYOC surveillance video.

Someone who had lived with Greer and Rannow at the time they had been roommates was shown the RYOC video, and that person said that “he was 100% sure the person in the RYOC video was Greer,” the complaint states.

The third roommate also said that Rannow’s dogs were never locked away in a single room, but investigators reported that when they responded to her home Aug. 13, the dogs had been locked away.

According to the complaint: “(Rannow) was also trying to get money together to try to bond (the third roommate) out of jail and Greer may have known about that and was trying to steal the money.”