Charges: Burlington man threatened officer who arrested him for OWI after Brewers game

WATERFORD — A Burlington man allegedly threatened an officer who arrested him for allegedly driving drunk after a Milwaukee Brewers game.

Adam A. Nardi, 42, of the 1100 block of Milwaukee Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, three misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:17 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer saw a vehicle driven by Nardi going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 164 south of Beach Road.

When the officer conducted the traffic stop, he noticed the odor of alcohol coming from Nardi. The officer noticed Nardi had a small cut to the left of his eye and blood stains on his shorts. He said he was injured wrestling his friends during the Brewer game that evening.

Nardi told officers "Don't touch my (expletive) vehicle and you don't have permission to enter it either." He refused to provide a breath sample and continued to yell at officers.

While en route to the Racine County Jail, Nardi threatened an officer, saying "If I were to meet you off duty, I would (expletive) you up in a fight" and "I'm gonna find out your address, you can bet on that."

Upon arrival at the jail, Nardi told the officer he would fight him if he tried to make him sit. He said he was not leaving the jail to get cleared at the hospital unless he was able to wear the sandals he came in with. He was given his sandals and transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital.

While escorted to his assigned room, he said "You're not going to move me, so (expletive) loosen my cuffs." He then threw himself on the floor and screamed that he was not going anywhere until his handcuffs were loosened. He kicked a door as loud as he could and continued to cause a disturbance until he was transported back to the jail.

Nardi was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.