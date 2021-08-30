Charges: Barber admits to killing Andre Sandoval; claimed the 21-year-old refused to pay for haircut

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams admitted to the shooting at the scene, according to law enforcement. Multiple witnesses identified Williams as an employee at the salon, as him being the shooter and confirming that Sandoval had been a customer at the salon moments before being killed, according to the criminal complaint.

Police were called to the salon for a report of shots fired and, upon arrival, they said that Williams followed police commands by getting on his knees and putting his hands behind his back.

After that, according to the complaint: “Williams then made an excited utterance and stated ‘I’m the shooter ... I shot him.’ “ He also allegedly told officers where to find the gun and backpack: in his car.

Williams has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, which carries with it a minimum sentence of life imprisonment; and felony possession of a firearm contrary to a harassment injunction, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Williams has only one prior criminal conviction, for disorderly conduct in Kenosha County in 2008.

However, the harassment injunction against him has been in effect since Jan. 25, 2021, and wasn’t due to expire until Jan. 25, 2022.