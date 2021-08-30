Charges: Barber admits to killing Andre Sandoval; claimed the 21-year-old refused to pay for haircut

RACINE — A man was killed following an argument over a haircut fee Saturday, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
Tamir Lenard Williams, a 33-year-old barber who lives on the 1000 block of Main Street in Racine, faces the possibility of life in prison for allegedly killing Andre Sandoval, 21, on Saturday afternoon in Mount Pleasant.
According to an investigator’s report, Williams admitted to the killing, “was unemotional and showed no remorse for the shooting” during an interview.
The criminal complaint states that Williams told investigators Sandoval had refused to pay for his haircut at Angel’s Beauty Salon, 2221 Durand Ave.
After Sandoval left the salon, Williams followed, carrying a backpack with a handgun inside it — even though Williams isn’t legally allowed to possess a firearm due to a court-ordered harassment injunction in effect against him.
Williams then shot Sandoval in the back of the head. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said that Williams claimed he feared Sandoval meant to do him harm even though Sandoval left the building without violence; when police asked him why he felt “threatened,” Williams allegedly “did not respond.”
Williams admitted to the shooting at the scene, according to law enforcement. Multiple witnesses identified Williams as an employee at the salon, as him being the shooter and confirming that Sandoval had been a customer at the salon moments before being killed, according to the criminal complaint.
Police were called to the salon for a report of shots fired and, upon arrival, they said that Williams followed police commands by getting on his knees and putting his hands behind his back.
After that, according to the complaint: “Williams then made an excited utterance and stated ‘I’m the shooter ... I shot him.’ “ He also allegedly told officers where to find the gun and backpack: in his car.
Williams has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, which carries with it a minimum sentence of life imprisonment; and felony possession of a firearm contrary to a harassment injunction, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Williams has only one prior criminal conviction, for disorderly conduct in Kenosha County in 2008.
However, the harassment injunction against him has been in effect since Jan. 25, 2021, and wasn’t due to expire until Jan. 25, 2022.
Williams has open charges against him for misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, filed Jan. 14. Prior to his arrest Saturday, there was an active arrest warrant for him for failing to appear for a virtual court hearing Feb. 3.
Williams appeared in court Monday. His cash bond has been set at $100,000.