RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after leaving her grandchild in the car during Racine's heat wave last week.
Sharon R. Hickmon, 55, of the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, is charged with a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 6:18 p.m. Friday, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the 3900 block of Durand Avenue after it was reported that a vehicle that was not running had its windows up with a small boy inside.
Rescue staff broke the driver's side rear passenger window to get to the 3-year-old boy, who was reportedly "limp and very warm to the touch." The boy was taken to the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room.
His grandmother, Hickmon, was shouting at rescue staff for breaking her window.
At the emergency room, an officer spoke with Hickmon who said she had driven her grandson to Dollar Tree so she could purchase some items and left him in the vehicle. She said she was babysitting her grandson since 7:45 a.m. while his father was at work.
When asked what temperature it was, Hickmon said it was 80 degrees. Police reported that at 6 p.m. Friday, it was 91 degrees and an excessive heat warning was in effect.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Elijah M. Campbell
Elijah M. Campbell, 4100 block of Walsh Road, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Drew J. Foxcroft
Drew J. Foxcroft, 1100 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rodrigo Garcia-Martinez
Rodrigo Garcia-Martinez, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, hit and run causing injury.
Robin J. Grainger
Robin J. Grainger, Waukesha, felony theft of movable property (between $2,500 and $5,000).
Ryan M. Johnson
Ryan M. Johnson, 5800 block of Middle Road, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer.
John Jones
John Jones (a.k.a. X Antawan Godzilla), 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners.
Kenyatto L. Jones
Kenyatto L. Jones, Madison, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC.
Dakota J. Lear-Eckman
Dakota J. Lear-Eckman, Presque Isle, child neglect resulting in bodily harm.
Tonda E. Montgomery
Tonda E. Montgomery, 1900 block of Fairview Trail, Racine, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of North Main Street, Racine, battery by prisoners.
Lisa K. Rachal Mojeck
Lisa K. Rachal Mojeck, 5200 block of Willowview Road, Racine, disorderly conduct, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Paul J. Serchen
Paul J. Serchen, 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Daniel J. Foxcroft
Daniel J. Foxcroft, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sharon R. Hickmon
Sharon R. Hickmon, 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, neglecting a child.
Randy S. Lunda
Randy S. Lunda,2800 block of Crestview Park Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob E. Pischer
Jacob E. Pischer, 8000 block of Fishman Road, Burlington, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Timothy Ratcliff
Timothy Ratcliff, Lake Geneva, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take equal to or less than $500).
Larry D. Sherrod
Larry D. Sherrod, 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Quendarious D. Smith
Quendarious D. Smith, 1200 English Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
