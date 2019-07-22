{{featured_button_text}}
RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after leaving her grandchild in the car during Racine's heat wave last week. 

Sharon R. Hickmon, 55, of the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, is charged with a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 6:18 p.m. Friday, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the 3900 block of Durand Avenue after it was reported that a vehicle that was not running had its windows up with a small boy inside.

Rescue staff broke the driver's side rear passenger window to get to the 3-year-old boy, who was reportedly "limp and very warm to the touch." The boy was taken to the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room.

His grandmother, Hickmon, was shouting at rescue staff for breaking her window. 

At the emergency room, an officer spoke with Hickmon who said she had driven her grandson to Dollar Tree so she could purchase some items and left him in the vehicle. She said she was babysitting her grandson since 7:45 a.m. while his father was at work. 

When asked what temperature it was, Hickmon said it was 80 degrees. Police reported that at 6 p.m. Friday, it was 91 degrees and an excessive heat warning was in effect.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

