Charges after elderly man's home broken into, man assaulted, wedding bands stolen

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was charged in connection to a January incident where an 85-year-old man’s house was broken into at night and his- and-her wedding bands were stolen, among other items.

Jelani K. Patton, 22, of the 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, was charged with felony counts of burglary while committing battery on a person and aggravated battery of an elderly person and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 2, officers responded to Lakeview Drive for a burglary. The victim had an arm injury covered by a piece of tissue that was partially soaked with blood.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers noticed mud on the outside of the door and tread marks inside as well as a side window that was broken with a latex glove beneath it.

The victim said he woke to the sounds of voices and emerged from his room to see two suspects in the guest room.

He confronted them, was pushed into a closet and then the two suspects left. He said $50, military buttons, ID tags and cuff links, a silver chain and his and hers wedding bands were stolen.

On May 27, lab results from testing the latex glove showed that the DNA belonged to Patton.