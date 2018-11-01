MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman has been charged with felony hit-and-run after allegedly causing an August crash that led to a teen being transported by Flight For Life helicopter.
The woman — Julie A. Conigliaro, 52, of the 3300 block of Victorian Drive — did not allow another vehicle to pass hers in a no-passing zone, according to police. After the car fell back behind Conigliaro, she allegedly slammed on her brakes, causing the vehicle behind her to swerve off the road. Conigliaro told police that she never saw the crash occur.
The crash, which happened just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 resulted in a 19-year-old woman (who had been driving the vehicle behind Conigliaro) being pinned underneath her own car in a ditch just north of Highway KR alongside the 5100 block of Wood Road in Mount Pleasant.
Bystanders told police that, upon seeing the crashed vehicle, they teamed up to help lift the car so that the teen could get out. The teen was taken via Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital’s trauma center in Wauwatosa. She reportedly suffered a collapsed lung, broken nose and fractured ribs.
“She is a lucky girl,” Lt. Larry DeRosier of the South Shore Fire Department said at the time, referring to the fact that she was still alive.
According to a criminal complaint:
The victim was driving in her two-door vehicle behind a Ford Explorer, driven by Conigliaro, the day of the crash.
According to dash cam footage provided by the victim to police, the victim attempted to pass Conigliaro’s Ford in a no-passing zone on Wood Road.
Conigliaro then sped up, according to police, not allowing the other car to pass. The other vehicle then moved back behind the Ford Explorer, at which point Conigliaro swerved slightly and slowed down. The victim then swerved to avoid hitting Conigliaro’s car, and ended up crashing into a tree on the side of the road.
In the criminal complaint, police said that, “The sharp, high-speed swerve (the victim) had to perform to avoid hitting the Ford (driven by Conigliaro) in front of her after it broke suddenly caused (the victim) to lose control, fishtail and exit the roadway, causing the accident … (The investigator) believed (the victim) would have collided with the Ford if (the victim) did not swerve.”
Upon interviewing Conigliaro a week after the accident, Conigliaro claimed she remembers the other car and a cloud of dust behind her, but did not know that a crash had occurred until she read about it in The Journal Times the next day.
Charges were filed on Oct. 17. Conigliaro faces charges of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and reckless driving causing great bodily harm, all of which are felonies.
Combined, she faces up to 28½ years in prison and/or a fine of up to $85,000.
Conigliaro made an initial appearance in court Thursday, according to online court records. A bail/bond hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 with a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Nov. 14, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
