Charges: 24-year-old man caused life-threatening injuries in Saturday hit-and-run in Racine

RACINE — A 24-year-old Mount Pleasant man has been accused of a hit-and-run in Racine that caused life-threatening injuries Saturday.
Josue Javan-Estudillo, of the 5900 block of Margery Drive, Mount Pleasant, was charged with felony counts of intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm and hit-and-run causing injury.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:02 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the area of Racine Street and 14th Street for a crash. A Jeep ran a red light and struck a Nissan at a high rate of speed, causing serious injury.
The operator of the Jeep fled on foot, but was later found walking and stumbling, nearly falling over. Javan-Estudillo admitted to officers that he was the driver of the Jeep and that he was walking from the crash. He had slurred speech, and an officer could smell the odor of alcohol on him.
He said he came from a friend’s house and had 3-4 beers. He claimed the other car crashed into him, and that he left the scene because he was scared.
Due to the operator of the Nissan’s injuries being life-threatening, two blood draws were done and she was transported to Froedtert and put on life support.
Javan-Estudillo was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
