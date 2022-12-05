 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charges: 17-year-old stole 2 vehicles within 3 months, crashed into building

  • 0

RACINE — A 17-year-old has been accused of stealing two vehicles within three months and crashing into a building during a police chase.

Levaeh L. Williams, of the 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to criminal complaints:

On Sept. 11, officers were sent to the Walmart at 3049 S. Oakes Road for a customer who lost her car keys and noticed her car was stolen. An officer reviewed footage from Walmart and saw an employee, Williams, walking out of the building, getting into the woman’s car and leaving.

On Sept. 12, an officer was flagged down by the Park High School principal who said a black Cadillac was driving around at a high rate of speed.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but all the occupants fled. The vehicle was recognized to be the one stolen by Williams.

A box of plastic baggies and a digital scale with marijuana residue was found inside the vehicle. It was learned there was significant mechanical damage and external damage to the vehicle.

Then, nearly three months later at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, a detective was approached by a man who said Williams had taken his car.

An officer saw the stolen car at the A&D Gas Station at 1917 16th St. and activated his emergency lights. The vehicle then accelerated away and a pursuit lasted around 45 seconds. The vehicle failed to stop at five stop signs and reached speeds of 69 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The vehicle ultimately collided into the east side of a residence in the 3000 block of 17th Street.

Williams then fled on foot but ultimately was detained. She admitted to driving the vehicle and said she fled because she got scared.

Williams was given $5,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Statistic

While exact figures for the demographics behind who is committing crimes are impossible to know, the Milwaukee Police Department reported earlier this year that half of those it arrests for car jacking are teenagers under the age of 16.

